Good food could win you $500

Black Press associate group publisher Oliver Sommer and CRFAIR executive director Linda Geggie launch the Actions for Good Food Challenge contest at a local community garden.

Here’s your chance to win $500 compliments of the Oak Bay News and the Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable: tell us what you are doing to promote good food.

We know that good food is important to residents in the region, and it’s important to us to. We want to know what you value about your foods and what you are doing to promote healthy, fresh and sustainable.

“Good food is good for the planet, good for the producer and good for the health and well-being of all,” said Linda Geggie CRFAIR executive director. “We want to learn more about what people in the region are doing to promote Good Food.”

Black Press associate group publisher Oliver Sommer agrees.

“We believe a healthy community means healthy local food and we see the importance of the local industries that feed our residents.”

We know that more people are growing their own food, shopping at farmers’ markets and donating to food support agencies because they care about their community.

Teachers are creating school gardens, citizens are planting community gardens and orchards. Community organizations are bringing seniors together to cook and enjoy healthy meals in good company. People are working to protect local farmland, and there is an increase in interest in learning to can and preserve, make cheese and ferment. People in the region take a lot of pleasure in preparing and sharing meals with family and friends. Are you doing anything like this?

The Actions for Good Food Challenge contest wants to show the region how you are celebrating the harvest this season.

Did you know there is a growing Good Food Network in the region? This network is made up of individuals, businesses, students, teachers, community health, food and farm organizations who all believe that by working together we can create better food for everyone. The Actions for Good Food Challenge is a good way to showcase what people in the region are doing to make this happen.

Tell us what action you are taking to grow, share or promote good healthy food by snapping a picture and adding a brief description. You could win $500 in cash, and we hope that this prize will help you to “grow it forward”.

To learn more about the contest details visit oakbaynews.com/contests, and for more about CRFAIR and the Good Food Network visit crfair.ca