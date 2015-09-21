Teams split games gold

About 80 table tennis players and enthusiasts enjoyed the recent friendly tourney at Monterey.

Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Association has the plaque for the win, but camaraderie ruled during the seventh Friendship Games table tennis competition with hosted by the Monterey Rec Centre Table Tennis Club.

“It was a very friendly tournament enjoyed by all,” said organizer Joan Wells.

VCSA won the men’s trophy while the Monterey CTTC ladies won ladies’ trophy and VCSA won the team plaque based on number of total matches won.

In the spirit of friendship, they added a recreational mixed doubles tournament this year, mixing the clubs as well, with Eva Zhang of Monterey and Ming Fang of Victoria taking top spot.

“The addition of the doubles event was warmly received by all our members,” the Victoria association wrote to the Monterey club after the event. “We are also appreciative of your hospitality to entertain lunch for all our members present, player or not.”

Oak Bay Seniors’ Activity Association provided the lunch for about 80 players and enthusiasts. As they rotate venues, the Victoria association is expected to host next year’s competition.

Games ready

The Monterey club boasts 130 members aged 50 to 84 who compete regularly. Ten members are slated to play in the BC Seniors’ Games in Coquitlam Sept. 20 to 24.