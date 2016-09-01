Labour Day weekend activities for the whole family

Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China bring Shanghai Nights to UVIc’s Farquhar Auditorium this weekend.

Oak Bay is ready to celebrate the last long-weekend of summer – good thing there’s plenty on the calendar.

Use the weekend to explore some of the many cultures that comprise Greater Victoria.

Head to Royal Oak for a taste of all things Greek at the annual Greek Fest, from Friday through Monday at 4648 Elk Lake Dr., in front of Saanich Commonwealth Place. Savour a wide variety of favourite foods while enjoying a rousing calendar of music and dancing. Learn more at greekfest.ca.

Discover the Past Walking Tours provides a fascinating glimpse into Canada’s oldest Chinatown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. (Return in the evening for the company’s famous Ghostly Walks, running nightly at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.). Visit discoverthepast.com for additional details.

The Royal BC Museum’s Modern History galleries will be more animated than usual this Saturday. Scott Joplin and contemporary artists will serenade visitors with a live musical performance on a 1916 player piano, by the train station in Old Town from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Then, from 2:45 to 3 p.m., meet “Alma Rattenbury” as she tells her side of the story in Rattenbury: A Tale of Murder, Adultery and Scandal in Old Town in front of the saloon.

While at the museum, be sure to check out the current larger-than-life exhibition, Mammoths! Giants of the Ice Age.

Also on through the weekend are Our Living Languages exhibition tours, cedar weaving and bent (paper) box-making activities through Monday. For details visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/visit/calendar.

For a few entertaining ideas, the 30th anniversary Fringe Festival continues at various downtown venues through Sunday. For a full line-up of shows, including Tongues In Trees: The Reminiscences of Long Gun Jack Irvine, by Oak Bay’s Ben Clinton-Baker, visit intrepidtheatre.com.

Taking the stage at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium is Shanghai Nights – Dream Journey by the Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China, performing at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Follow the adventurous dreams of a young boy, accompanied with acrobatic feats and lively music, as he enters a world of fantasy. The acrobatic scenes celebrate and tell a story that starts on the sea and ends in the Shanghai countryside. For details and ticket information, visit uvic.ca/auditorium

The 22nd annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash hits the outdoor stage at Ship Point Saturday through Monday, rockin’ and groovin’ to live blues, R&B and more in this mix of free and ticketed performances. Evening headliners include the Nick Moss Band Saturday and the David Gogo Band Sunday.

Visit jazzvictoria.ca/blues-bash for a full schedule and more details.

Head to the Saanich Peninsula for the final Saturday evening fireworks of summer at the Butchart Gardens. Following the cool surfin’ sounds Tropic Mayhem at 5:45 p.m., enjoy the fireworks 8:45 p.m. For additional details, visit butchartgardens.com.

And of course, the Saanich Fair returns to the Saanich Fairgrounds throughout the weekend. In addition to a midway, games and great food, enjoy live music by Jesse Roper and Trooper, animal demonstrations, agricultural displays and more. Visit saanichfair.ca for details.

Free festivities include the 39th Annual Victoria Classic Boat Festival, sailing into the Inner Harbour this Friday through Sunday. Dozens of classic sail and power boats from throughout the Pacific Coast and beyond are expected.

Admission is free. Honorary Commodore Dave Featherby kicks things off at noon Friday, arriving aboard HMCS Oriole. View boats along the Causeway floats and Ship Point and don’t miss the Sunday sail-past at 11 a.m.

Great viewing spots include the Inn at Laurel Point and the Ogden Point Breakwater. For more information, visit classicboatfestival.ca.

Those wanting to get active can take in Capital Regional District Parks’ Morning Mist Canoe Adventure

Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Join a CRD Parks naturalist for an early morning guided adult paddle exploring Elk/Beaver Lakes, searching for eagles, herons, turtles and other lake life.

Canoe equipment and instruction are provided and no experience is necessary. Pre-register for $20+GST at 250-478-3344.