Island Savings aids hungry families

Island Savings’ Jubilee branch staff Kyle Ilett, JP Celiz, Lyn Stewart and branch manager Bobby Schafer promote The Full Cupboard, an initiative to provide 650,000 meals to Island children and families over the next three years.

Oak Bay can help the Jubilee branch of Island Savings aid local families struggling with the added expense of back to school.

The Island Savings division of First West Credit Union has set a goal to provide the equivalent of 650,000 meals to Island children and families over the next three years.

Through a combination of food, funds and awareness-raising activities, The Full Cupboard is a new community investment program from Island Savings that aims to reduce hunger across the Islands. The campaign launches with an initial $8,800 raised through employee and member donations this summer. Every dollar goes to 11 food banks in the neighbourhoods Island Savings serves.

“Summer break is often the toughest part of the year for families,” says Allan Lingwood, from Vicotria’s Mustard Seed. “School-based meal programs end, parents have to address additional childcare needs and then stress over preparations for their children going back-to-school. The Mustard Seed sees up to a 25 per cent increase in both food bank use and family hamper distribution as parents face competing priorities leading into September.”

Financial donations to The Full Cupboard can be made in any Island Savings branch or online atislandsavings.ca/thefullcupboard. Island Savings will also donate $1 for every share The Full Cupboard video receives from the organization’s Facebook page before Sept.1.