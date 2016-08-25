AGGV house tour tickets on sale

A mix of renovations and new builds, the owners of six custom homes are throwing open their doors for the annual Art Gallery of Greater Victoria House Tour Sunday, Sept.11.

Presented by the Gallery Associates and the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria since 1952, the tour features an artist at each home and custom designs from talented floral artists.

“The theme of the year is renewal of lifestyles and neighbourhoods through our homes,” says event chair Bill Huzar of the Gallery Associates. “The owners of these homes really considered the way they wanted to live when they designed these spaces, and they embraced the ideas of neighbourhoods, renewal and sustainability.”

The homes, in Victoria, Esquimalt and south Oak Bay, were each designed to elevate the homeowners’ lifestyles, such as a low-maintenance float home and an indoor-outdoor cottage.

The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept.11 and features unique homes with inspiring gardens, art and furniture, with all funds raised supporting the AGGV.

Tickets are $35 and on sale on Aug. 20 at aggv.ca/events or in person at the AGGV, all Brown’s the Florist, Dig This and GardenWorks locations, Eclectic Gallery in Oak Bay, The Gallery at Mattick’s Farm and Munro’s Books. Tickets purchased online need to be picked up at the gallery prior to the tour date.

For details, visit aggv.ca/housetour2016 or call 250-384-4171.