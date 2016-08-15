Embrace the night on Wednesday walk

Embrace the Night with an Oak Bay community walk tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 17.) at 7 p.m.

Beginning and ending at Harling Point by the historic Chinese Cemetery at the foot of Crescent Road, the moon will rise shortly after walkers’ return to Harling Point.

The area is steeped in history and also shelters a rare and endangered remnant ecosystem. Organizers are collecting interesting tidbits to share with walkers and if the tides permit, they can walk the beach or climb up to the Trafalgar Park lookout.

An age- and family-friendly initiative of Community Association of Oak Bay, the walk happens rain or shine.

For more details, visit caob.ca.