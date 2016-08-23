Fairway reno brings updates and more deli variety

Robert Jay, Fairway Market’s vice-president of operations and project manager for the Oak Bay store’s renovations, and Oak Bay deli manager Cheslea Taylor visit the deli area, which will see significant new offerings once renovations are complete.

Fairway Market shoppers may have noticed a few changes taking shape at the Oak Bay Avenue store, and can look forward to more to come.

Updates so far include a switch to brighter, more efficient LED lights and aesthetic improvements like new flooring, says project manager Robert Jay, Fairway’s vice-president of operations and management information systems.

“Fairway has been looking at our stores and looking at upgrading our stores, starting with the oldest,” Jay says.

The Oak Bay store, which employs about 60 people in Athlone Court, has been in the Fairway family since around the mid-1990s but was a grocery store long before that. Its reno comes on the heels of a six-month upgrade of the Shelbourne Street store.

“We’re trying to keep the store open as much as possible – that’s why the renovation is taking a little longer,” Jay says.

The one area that will close briefly so it can see significant improvements is the deli.

An opportunity to take over additional space in Athlone Court will provide more refrigeration options, allowing the store to offer a variety of new hot and cold items, from sushi and salads to new “grab-and-go” meals customers are looking for, Jay says. “That’s going to be a major change.”

Deli staff are looking forward to the updates.

“It’s a lot more space, more efficient and we’re going to have a lot more things available,” says deli manager Chelsea Taylor.

The deli is expected to close for about three weeks, but a firm timeline hasn’t been established.

Staff will be distributed to other departments during the closure.

The company is also reviewing its product offerings in each location to see what is working well and what might be needed.

“We’re always open to suggestions – people can approach any of the departments and if we can bring it in, we will,” Jay says.